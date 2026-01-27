Kacey Musgraves won the most recent Grammy for Best Country Song. The Kingston Trio won the first (or its equivalent). Here is a list of every country Grammy won in between.

This list of country Grammy winners is presented in a clean and simple format, without editorial opinions or notes about the broadcast. If a country singer won won of the Big 4 Grammys (New Artist, Song, Record or Album of the Year) we mentioned it.

Also noted are significant changes in country Grammy categories. We'll be sure to update it once more, after this year's Grammys on Feb. 1, 2026.

Country Music Grammy Winners, Full List:

2025 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 1, 2026)

Best Country Solo Performance: TBD

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: TBD

Best Country Song: TBD

Best Country Album: TBD

2024 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 2, 2025)

Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton, “It Takes a Woman”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Beyonce (Feat. Miley Cyrus), “II Most Wanted”

Best Country Song: Kacey Musgraves, “The Architect”

Best Country Album: Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

*Note: Beyoncé won Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter.



2023 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 4, 2024)

Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton, “White Horse”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves), “I Remember Everything”

Best Country Song: Chris Stapleton, “White Horse”

Best Country Album: Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country

2022 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 5, 2023)

Best Country Solo Performance: Willie Nelson, “Live Forever”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Best Country Song: Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Best Country Album: Willie Nelson, A Beautiful Time

2021 Grammy Awards, Country Music (April 3, 2022)

Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Brothers Osborne, “Younger Me”

Best Country Song: Chris Stapleton, “Cold”

Best Country Album: Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

2020 Grammy Awards, Country Music (March 14, 2021)

Best Country Solo Performance: Vince Gill, “When My Amy Prays”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Best Country Song: The Highwomen, “Crowded Table”

Best Country Album: Miranda Lambert, Wildcard

2019 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Jan. 26, 2020)

Best Country Solo Performance: Willie Nelson, “Ride Me Back Home”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Best Country Song: Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers Now”

Best Country Album: Tanya Tucker, Golden Hour

2018 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 10, 2019)

Best Country Solo Performance: Kacey Musgraves, “Butterflies”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Best Country Song: Kacey Musgraves, “Space Cowboy”

Best Country Album: Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour

*Note: Kacey Musgraves won Album of the Year for Golden Hour.



2017 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Jan. 28, 2018)

Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton, “Either Way”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Best Country Song: Chris Stapleton, “Broken Halos”

Best Country Album: Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Vol. 1

2016 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 12, 2017)

Best Country Solo Performance: Maren Morris, “My Church”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Pentatonix (Feat. Dolly Parton), “Jolene”

Best Country Song: Tim McGraw, “Humble and Kind”

Best Country Album: Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide To Earth

2015 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 15, 2016)

Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton, “Traveller”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Little Big Town, “Girl Crush”

Best Country Song: Little Big Town, “Girl Crush”

Best Country Album: Chris Stapleton, Traveller

2014 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 8, 2015)

Best Country Solo Performance: Carrie Underwood, “Something In the Water”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: The Band Perry, “Gentle On My Mind”

Best Country Song: Glen Campbell, “I’m Not Gonna Miss You”

Best Country Album: Miranda Lambert, Platinum

2013 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Jan. 26, 2014)

Best Country Solo Performance: Darius Rucker, “Wagon Wheel”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: The Civil Wars, “From This Valley”

Best Country Song: Kacey Musgraves, “Merry Go ‘Round”

Best Country Album: Kacey Musgraves, Same Trailer Different Park

2012 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 10, 2013)

Best Country Solo Performance: Carrie Underwood, “Blown Away”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Little Big Town, “Pontoon”

Best Country Song: Carrie Underwood, “Blown Away”

Best Country Album: Zac Brown Band, Uncaged

2011 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 12, 2012)

Best Country Solo Performance: Taylor Swift, “Mean”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: The Civil Wars, “Barton Hollow”

Best Country Song: Taylor Swift, “Mean”

Best Country Album: Lady Antebellum, Own the Night

*Note: Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Duo/Group Performance replaced previous country performance categories. Best Instrumental was dropped for this year’s Grammys.

2010 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 13, 2011)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: Miranda Lambert, “The House That Built Me”

Best Male Country Performance: Keith Urban, “’Til Summer Comes Around”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocals: Lady Antebellum, “Need You Now”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals: Zac Brown Band & Alan Jackson, “As She’s Walking Away”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Marty Stuart, “Hummingbyrd”

Best Country Song: Lady Antebellum, “Need You Now”

Best Country Album: Lady Antebellum, Need You Now

*Note: This would be the final year the Male/Female awards were given out separately. Lady Antebellum won Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Need You Now."

2009 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Jan. 31, 2010)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: Taylor Swift, “White Horse”

Best Male Country Performance: Keith Urban, “Sweet Thing”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocals: Lady Antebellum, “I Run To You”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals: Carrie Underwood & Randy Travis, “I Told You So”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Steve Warner, “Producer’s Medley”

Best Country Song: Taylor Swift, “White Horse”

Best Country Album: Taylor Swift, Fearless

*Note: Zac Brown Band won Best New Artist. Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for Fearless.



2008 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 8, 2009)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: Carrie Underwood, “Last Name”

Best Male Country Performance: Brad Paisley, “Letter To Me”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocals: Sugarland, “Stay”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, “Killing the Blues”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Brad Paisley, “Cluster Pluck”

Best Country Song: Sugarland, “Stay”

Best Country Album: George Strait, Troubadour

2007 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 10, 2008)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: Carrie Underwood, “Before He Cheats”

Best Male Country Performance: Keith Urban, “Stupid Boy”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Eagles, “How Long”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals: Willie Nelson & Ray Price, “Lost Highway”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Brad Paisley, “Throttleneck”

Best Country Song: Carrie Underwood, “Before He Cheats”

Best Country Album: Vince Gill, These Days

2006 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 1, 2007)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: Carrie Underwood, “Jesus, Take the Wheel”

Best Male Country Performance: Vince Gill, “The Reason Why”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Dixie Chicks, “Not Ready To Make Nice”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals: Bon Jovi & Jennifer Nettles, “Who Says You Can’t Go Home”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Bryan Sutton & Doc Watson, “Whiskey Before Breakfast”

Best Country Song: Carrie Underwood, “Jesus, Take the Wheel”

Best Country Album: Dixie Chicks, Taking the Long Way

*Note: Carrie Underwood also won overall Best New Artist at this Grammy Awards. Dixie Chicks won Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Not Ready To Make Nice," and Album of the Year for Taking the Long Way.

2005 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 8, 2006)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: Emmylou Harris, “The Connection”

Best Male Country Performance: Keith Urban, “You’ll Think of Me”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Alison Krauss & Union Station, “Restless”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals: Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, “Like We Never Loved At All”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Alison Krauss & Union Station, “Unionhouse Branch”

Best Country Song: Rascal Flatts, “Bless the Broken Road”

Best Country Album: Alison Krauss & Union Station, Lonely Runs Both Ways

2004 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 13, 2005)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: Gretchen Wilson, “Redneck Woman”

Best Male Country Performance: Tim McGraw, “Live Like You Were Dying”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Dixie Chicks, “Top of the World”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals: Loretta Lynn & Jack White, “Portland, Oregon”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Friends, “Earl’s Breakdown”

Best Country Song: Tim McGraw, “Live Like You Were Dying”

Best Country Album: Loretta Lynn, Van Lear Rose

2003 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 8, 2004)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: June Carter Cash, “Keep On the Sunny Side”

Best Male Country Performance: Vince Gill, “Next Big Thing”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, “A Simple Life”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals: James Taylor & Alison Krauss, “How’s the World Treating You”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Alison Krauss & Union Station, “Cluck Old Hen”

Best Country Song: Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett, “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere”

Best Country Album: Various, Livin’, Lovin’, Losing’ - Songs of the Louvin Brothers

2002 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 23, 2003)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: Faith Hill, “Cry”

Best Male Country Performance: Johnny Cash, “Give My Love To Rose”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Dixie Chicks, “Long Time Gone”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals: Willie Nelson & Lee Ann Womack, “Mendocino County Line”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Dixie Chicks, “Lil’ Jack Slade”

Best Country Song: Alan Jackson, “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)”

Best Country Album: Dixie Chicks, Home

2001 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 27, 2002)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: Dolly Parton, “Shine”

Best Male Country Performance: Ralph Stanley, “O Death”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Alison Krauss & Union Station, “The Lucky One”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals: The Soggy Bottom Boys, “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Earl Scruggs and friends, “Foggy Mountain Breakdown”

Best Country Song: Alison Krauss & Union Station, “The Lucky One”

Best Country Album: Various Artists, Timeless - Hank Williams Tribute

*Note: The O Brother Where Art Thou? Soundtrack won Album of the Year.



2000 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 21, 2001)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: Faith Hill, “Breathe”

Best Male Country Performance: Johnny Cash, “Solitary Man”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Asleep at the Wheel, “Cherokee Maiden”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals: Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, “Let’s Make Love”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Alison Brown & Bela Fleck, “Leaving Cottondale”

Best Country Song: Lee Ann Womack, “I Hope You Dance”

Best Country Album: Faith Hill, Breathe

1999 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 23, 2000)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: Shania Twain, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Best Male Country Performance: George Jones, “Choices”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Dixie Chicks, “Ready To Run”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals: Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt & Dolly Parton, “After the Gold Rush”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Asleep at the Wheel and friends, “Bob’s Breakdown”

Best Country Song: Shania Twain, “Come On Over”

Best Country Album: Dixie Chicks, Fly

1998 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 24, 1999)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: Shania Twain, “You’e Still the One”

Best Male Country Performance: Vince Gill, “If You Ever Had Forever In Mind”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Dixie Chicks, “There’s Your Trouble”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals: Clint Black, Joe Diffie, Merle Haggard, Emmylou Harris etc …, “Same Old Train”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Randy Scruggs & Vince Gill, “A Soldier’s Joy”

Best Country Song: Shania Twain, “You’re Still the One”

Best Country Album: Dixie Chicks, Wide Open Spaces

1997 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 25, 1998)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: Trisha Yearwood, “How Do I Live”

Best Male Country Performance: Vince Gill, “Pretty Little Adriana”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Alison Krauss & Union Station, “Looking In the Eyes of Love”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals: Trisha Yearwood & Garth Brooks, “In Another’s Eyes”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Alison Krauss & Union Station, “Little Liza Jane”

Best Country Song: Bob Carlisle, “Butterfly Kisses”

Best Country Album: Johnny Cash, Unchained

1996 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 26, 1997)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: LeAnn Rimes, “Blue”

Best Male Country Performance: Vince Gill, “Worlds Apart”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Brooks & Dunn, “My Maria”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals: Vince Gill (Feat. Alison Krauss & Union Station), “High Lonesome Sound”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Chet Atkins, “Jam Man”

Best Country Song: LeAnn Rimes, “Blue”

Best Country Album: Lyle Lovett, The Road To Ensenada

*Note: LeAnn Rimes became the youngest Grammy winner ever on this night. She also won Best New Artist.

1995 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 28, 1996)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: Alison Krauss, “Baby, Now That I’ve Found You”

Best Male Country Performance: Vince Gill, “Go Rest High On That Mountain”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: The Mavericks, “Here Comes the Rain”

Best Country Collaboration With Vocals: Shenandoah & Alison Krauss, “Somewhere In the Vicinity of the Heart”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Asleep at the Wheel, “Hightower”

Best Country Song: Vince Gill, “Go Rest High On That Mountain”

Best Country Album: Shania Twain, The Woman In Me

1994 Grammy Awards, Country Music (March 1, 1995)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance: Mary Chapin Carpenter, “Shut Up and Kiss Me”

Best Male Country Performance: Vince Gill, “When Love Finds You”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Asleep at the Wheel & Lyle Lovett, “Blues for Dixie”

Best Country Vocal Collaboration: Aaron Neville & Trisha Yearwood, “I Fall To Pieces”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Chet Atkins, “Young Thing”

Best Country Song: John Michael Montgomery, “I Swear”

Best Country Album: Mary Chapin Carpenter, Stones In the Road

*Note: The names of the female and male vocal performance categories changed slightly. Best Country Album returns after a long hiatus.

1993 Grammy Awards, Country Music (March 1, 1994)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Mary Chapin Carpenter, “Passionate Kisses”

Best Country Performance, Male: Dwight Yoakam, “Ain’t That Lonely Yet”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Brooks & Dunn, “Hard Workin’ Man”

Best Country Vocal Collaboration: Reba McEntire & Linda Davis, “Does He Love You”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Asleep at the Wheel (and friends), “Red Wing”

Best Country Song: Mary Chapin Carpenter, “Passionate Kisses”

1992 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 24, 1993)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Mary Chapin Carpenter, “I Feel Lucky”

Best Country Performance, Male: Vince Gill, “I Still Believe In You”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Emmylou Harris & the Nash Ramblers, “Emmylou Harris & the Nash Ramblers at the Ryman”

Best Country Vocal Collaboration: Travis Tritt, & Marty Stuart, “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Chet Atkins & Jerry Reed, “Sneakin’ Around”

Best Country Song: Vince Gill, “I Still Believe In You”

*Note: This was the highest rated Grammys of the 1990s.

1991 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 25, 1992)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Mary Chapin Carpenter, “Down at the Twist and Shout”

Best Country Performance, Male: Garth Brooks, “Ropin’ the Wind”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: The Judds, “Love Can Build a Bridge”

Best Country Vocal Collaboration: Ricky Skaggs, Steve Wariner & Vince Gill, “Restless”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Mark O’Conner, “The New Nashville Cats”

Best Country Song: The Judds, “Love Can Build a Bridge”

1990 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 20, 1991)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Kathy Mattea, “Where’ve You Been”

Best Country Performance, Male: Vince Gill, “When I Call Your Name”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: The Kentucky Headhunters, “Pickin’ On Nashville”

Best Country Vocal Collaboration: Chet Atkins & Mark Knopfler, “Poor Boy Blues”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Chet Atkins & Mark Knopfler, “So Soft, Your Goodbye”

Best Country Song: Kathy Mattea, “Where’ve You Been”

1989 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 21, 1990)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: k.d. lang, “Absolute Torch and Twang”

Best Country Performance, Male: Lyle Lovett, “Lyle Lovett and His Large Band”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken Vol. 2”

Best Country Vocal Collaboration: Hank Williams Jr. & Hank Williams Sr., “There’s a Tear In My Beer”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Randy Scruggs, “Amazing Grace”

Best Country Song: Rodney Crowell, “After All This Time”

1988 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 22, 1989)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: K.T. Oslin, “Hold Me”

Best Country Performance, Male: Randy Travis, “Old 8x10”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: The Judds, “Give a Little Love”

Best Country Vocal Collaboration Roy Orbison & k.d. lang, “Crying”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Asleep at The Wheel, “Sugarfoot Rag”

Best Country Song: K.T. Oslin, “Hold Me”

1987 Grammy Awards, Country Music (March 2, 1988)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: K.T. Oslin, “80’s Ladies”

Best Country Performance, Male: Randy Travis, “Always & Forever”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris, “Trio”

Best Country Performance, Duet Ronnie Milsap & Kenny Rogers, “Make No Mistake, She’s Mine”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Asleep at The Wheel, “String of Pars”

Best Country Song: Randy Travis, “Forever & Ever, Amen”

*Note: The new, almost duplicate “Duet” category was added for this show. It'd evolve over the next few years.

1986 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 24, 1987)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Reba McEntire, “Whoever’s In New England”

Best Country Performance, Male: Ronnie Milsap, “Lost In the Fifties Tonight (In the Still of the Night)”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: The Judds, “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Ricky Skaggs, “Raisin’ the Dickins”

Best Country Song: The Judds, “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)”

1985 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 25, 1986)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Rosanne Cash, “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me”

Best Country Performance, Male: Ronnie Milsap, “Lost In the Fifties Tonight (In the Still of the Night)”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: The Judds, “Why Not Me”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Chet Atkins & Mark Knopfler, “Cosmic Square Dance”

Best Country Song: The Highwaymen, “Highwayman”

*Note: Kenny Rogers hosted this Grammy Awards

1984 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 26, 1985)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Emmylou Harris, “In My Dreams”

Best Country Performance, Male: Merle Haggard, “That’s the Way Love Goes”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: The Judds, “Mama He’s Crazy”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Ricky Skaggs, “Wheel House”

Best Country Song: Willie Nelson, “City of New Orleans”

1983 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 28, 1984)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Anne Murray, “A Little Good News”

Best Country Performance, Male: Lee Greenwood, “I.O.U.”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Alabama, “The Closer You Get”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: The New South, “Fireball”

Best Country Song: Ronnie Milsap, “Stranger In My House”

1982 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 23, 1983)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Juice Newton, “Break It To Me Gently”

Best Country Performance, Male: Willie Nelson, “Always On My Mind”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Alabama, “Mountain Music”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Roy Clark, “Alabama Jubilee”

Best Country Song: Willie Nelson, “Always On My Mind”

*Note: Willie Nelson won Song of the Year for "Always On My Mind"

1981 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 24, 1982)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Dolly Parton, “9 To 5”

Best Country Performance, Male: Ronnie Milsap, “(There’s) No Gettin’ Lover Me”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: The Oak Ridge Boys, “Elvira”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Chet Atkins, “Country After All These Years”

Best Country Song: Dolly Parton, “9 To 5”

*Note: After two years off, John Denver returned to host the Grammy Awards

1980 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 25, 1981)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Anne Murray, “Could I Have This Dance?”

Best Country Performance, Male: George Jones, “He Stopped Loving Her Today”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Emmylou Harris & Roy Orbison, “That Lovin’ You Feelin’ Again”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Gilley’s Urban Cowboy Band, “Orange Blossom Special / Hoedown”

Best Country Song: Willie Nelson, “On the Road Again”

1979 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 27, 1980)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Emmylou Harris, “Blue Kentucky Girl”

Best Country Performance, Male: Kenny Rogers, “The Gambler”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: The Charlie Daniels Band, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Doc Watson & Merle Watson, “Big Sandy / Leather Britches”

Best Country Song: Kenny Rogers, “You Decorated My Life”

*Note: Kenny Rogers hosted this Grammy Awards

1978 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 15, 1979)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Dolly Parton, “Here You Come Again”

Best Country Performance, Male: Willie Nelson, “Georgia On My Mind”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Waylon Jennings & Willie Nelson, “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Asleep at the Wheel, “One O’Clock Jump”

Best Country Song: Kenny Rogers, “The Gambler”

1977 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 23, 1978)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Crystal Gayle, “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue”

Best Country Performance, Male: Kenny Rogers, “Lucille”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: The Kendalls, “Heaven’s Just a Sin Away”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Hargus “Pig” Robbins, “Country Instrumentalist of the Year”

Best Country Song: Crystal Gayle, “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue”

*Note: After seven years of Andy Williams, John Denver took over as host.

1976 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 19, 1977)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Emmylou Harris, “Elite Hotel”

Best Country Performance, Male: Ronnie Mislap, “(I’m a) Stand By My Woman Man”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Amazing Rhythm Aces, “The End Is Not In Sight (The Cowboy Tune)”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Chet Atkins & Les Paul, “Chester and Lester”

Best Country Song: Larry Gatlin, “Broken Lady”

1975 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 28, 1976)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Linda Ronstadt, “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still In Love With You)”

Best Country Performance, Male: Willie Nelson, “Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Kris Kristofferson & Rita Coolidge, “Lover Please”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Chet Atkins, “The Entertainer”

Best Country Song: BJ Thomas, “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song”

1974 Grammy Awards, Country Music (March 1, 1975)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Anne Murray, “Love Song”

Best Country Performance, Male: Ronnie Mislap, “Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: The Pointer Sisters, “Fairytale”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Chet Atkins & Merle Travis, "The Atkins-Travis Traveling Show”

Best Country Song: Charlie Rich, “A Very Special Love Song”

1972 Grammy Awards, Country Music (March 3, 1973)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Donna Fargo, “Happiest Girl In the Whole USA”

Best Country Performance, Male: Charley Pride, “Charley Pride Sings Heart Songs”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: The Statler Brothers, “Class of ’57”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Charlie McCoy, “Charlie McCoy/the Real McCoy”

Best Country Song: Charley Pride, “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’”

*Note: This was the first time the Grammys were broadcast live on CBS.

1971 Grammy Awards, Country Music (March 14, 1972)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Sammi Smith, “Help Me Make It Through the Night”

Best Country Performance, Male: Jerry Reed, “When You’re Hot, You’re Hot”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Conway Twitty & Loretta Lynn, “After the Fire Is Gone”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Chet Atkins, “Snowbird”

Best Country Song: Sammi Smith, “Help Me Make It Through the Night”

1970 Grammy Awards, Country Music (March 16, 1971)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Lynn Anderson, “Rose Garden”

Best Country Performance, Male: Ray Price, “For the Good Times”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash, “If I Were a Carpenter”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Jerry Reed & Chet Akins, “Me and Jerry”

Best Country Song: Marty Robbins, “My Woman, My Woman, My Wife”

*Note: This was the first time the Grammys were broadcast live on television.

1969 Grammy Awards, Country Music (March 11, 1970)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Tammy Wynette, “Stand By Your Man”

Best Country Performance, Male: Johnny Cash, “A Boy Named Sue”

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal: Waylon Jennings & the Kimberlys, “MacArthur Park”

Best Country Instrumental Performance: Nashville Bras With Danny Davis, “The Nashville Brass Featuring Danny Davis Play More Nashville Sounds”

Best Country Song: Johnny Cash, “A Boy Named Sue”

*Note: Best Country Instrumental Performance Added

1968 Grammy Awards, Country Music (March 12, 1969)

Best Country Vocal Performance, Female: Jeannie C. Riley, “Harper Valley P.T.A.”

Best Country Performance, Male: Johnny Cash, “Folsom Prison Blues”

Best Country Performance - Duo or Group: Flatt and Scruggs, “Foggy Mountain Breakdown”

Best Country Song: Roger Miller, “Little Green Apples”

*Note: Best Country & Western Recording category dropped permanently, “Western” dropped from category names

1967 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Feb. 29, 1968)

Best Country & Western Recording: Glen Campbell, “Gentle On My Mind”

Best Country & Western Vocal Performance - Female: Tammy Wynette, “I Don’t Wanna Play House”

Best Country & Western Performance - Male: Glen Campbell, “Gentle On My Mind”

Best Country & Western Performance - Duet, Trio or Group: Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash, “Jackson”

Best Country & Western Song: Glen Campbell, “Gentle On My Mind”

*Note: Duet, Trio or Group Award Added. Bobby Gentry won Best New Artist.

1966 Grammy Awards, Country Music (March 2, 1967)

Best Country & Western Recording: David Houston, “Almost Persuaded”

Best Country & Western Vocal Performance - Female: Jeannie Seely, “Don’t Touch Me”

Best Country & Western Performance - Male: David Houston, “Almost Persuaded”

Best Country & Western Song: David Houston, “Almost Persuaded””

*Note: Album Award dropped, to return in 1995. Artist Award dropped permanently

1965 Grammy Awards, Country Music (March 15, 1966)

Best Country & Western Single: Roger Miller, “King of the Road”

Best Country & Western Album: Roger Miller, The Return of Roger Miller

Best Country & Western Vocal Performance - Female: Jody Miller, “Queen of the House”

Best Country & Western Male: Roger Miller, “King of the Road”

Best Country & Western Song: Roger Miller, “King of the Road”

Best Country & Western Artist: The Statler Brothers

1964 Grammy Awards, Country Music (April 13, 1965)

Best Country & Western Single: Roger Miller, “Dang Me”

Best Country & Western Album: Roger Miller, Roger Miller, Dang Me/Chug-a-Lug

Best Country & Western Vocal Performance - Female : Dottie West, “Here Comes My Baby”

Best Country & Western Vocal Performance - Male : Roger Miller, “Dang Me”

Best Country & Western Vocal Song : Roger Miller, “Dang Me”

Best Country & Western Vocal Artist : Roger Miller

1963 Grammy Awards, Country Music (May 12, 1964)

Best Country & Western Recording: Bobby Bare, “Detroit City”

1962 Grammy Awards, Country Music (May 15, 1963)

Best Country & Western Recording: Burl Ives, “Funny Way of Laughin’”

1961 Grammy Awards, Country Music (May 9, 1962)

Best Country & Western Performance: Jimmy Dean, "Big Bad John"

1960 Grammy Awards, Country Music (April 12, 1961)

Best Country & Western Performance: Marty Robbins, “El Paso”

1959 Grammy Awards, Country Music (Nov. 29, 1959)

Best Country & Western Performance: Johnny Horton, “The Battle of New Orleans”

1958 Grammy Awards, Country Music (May 4, 1959)

Best Country & Western Performance: The Kingston Trio, “Tom Dooley”