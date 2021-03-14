The 2021 Grammy Awards winners have begun to be announced, and some of the biggest names in country music are among those who were revealed as early winners in a pre-Grammys online stream on Sunday (March 14).

Dolly Parton was among the early winners, as well as a film about Linda Ronstadt titled Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, which won Best Music Film. The winners in the categories of Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song were also announced on Sunday afternoon in advance of the televised ceremony.

Miranda Lambert led the nominations going into the show, scoring nods in three country Grammy categories. Old Dominion, Ingrid Andress and Little Big Town each scored two nominations, along with Brandy Clark, while Mickey Guyton was a first-time Grammy nominee in 2021, with her song "Black Like Me" nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category.

Andress was the only country artist nominated in the all-genre categories this year, scoring a nod for Best New Artist. Taylor Swift was also nominated in several pop and all-genre categories, for songs from her surprise Folklore album.

Trevor Noah will host the 2021 Grammy Awards which will air live from the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday night beginning at 8PM ET. The televised portion of the event will air live on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

2021 Grammy Winners (Country):

Best Country Solo Performance

Eric Church, "Stick That In Your Country Song"

Brandy Clark, "Who You Thought I Was"

Vince Gill, "When My Amy Prays" -- WINNER!

Mickey Guyton, "Black Like Me"

Miranda Lambert, "Bluebird"

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

Brothers Osborne, "All Night"

Dan + Shay (Feat. Justin Bieber), "10,000 Hours" -- WINNER!

Lady A, "Ocean"

Little Big Town, "Sugar Coat"

Old Dominion, "Some People Do"

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Bluebird" by Miranda Lambert (Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

"The Bones" by Maren Morris (Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz)

"Crowded Table" by the Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Lori McKenna) -- WINNER!

"More Hearts Than Mine" by Ingrid Andress (Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Sutherland)

"Some People Do" by Old Dominion (Matt Ramsey, Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Thomas Rhett)

Best Country Album

Ingrid Andress, Ladylike

Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record

Miranda Lambert, Wildcard -- WINNER!

Little Big Town, Nightfall

Ashley McBryde, Never Will

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytrandada

Megan Thee Stallion -- WINNER!

Record of the Year

Beyonce, “Black Parade”

Black Pumas, “Colors”

DaBaby Feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted” -- WINNER!

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Beyonce, “Savage”

Album of the Year

Jhene Aiko, Chilombo

Black Pumas, Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay, Everyday Life

Jacob Collier, Djesse Vol. 3

Haim, Women In Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift, Folklore -- WINNER!

Song of the Year

Beyonce, “Black Parade”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”

H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe” -- WINNER!

JP Saxe Feat. Julia Michaels, “If the World Was Ending”

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Cabin," Laura Rodgers and Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

"Ceiling to the Floor," Sierra Hull and Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)

"Hometown," Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

"I Remember Everything," Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine) -- WINNER!

"Man Without a Soul," Tom Overby and Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)

Best American Roots Performance

"Colors," Black Pumas

"Deep in Love," Bonny Light Horseman

"Short and Sweet," Brittany Howard

"I'll Be Gone," Norah Jones and Mavis Staples

"I Remember Everything," John Prine -- WINNER!

Best Americana Album

Old Flowers, Courtney Andrews

Terms of Messenger, Hiss Golden Messenger

World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz -- WINNER!

El Dorado, Marcus King

Good Souls, Better Angels, Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

Man on Fire, Danny Barnes

To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers

Home, Billy Strings -- WINNER!

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen

Song for Our Daughter, Laura Marling

Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters

All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings -- WINNER!

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song

"The Blessing (Live)," Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship

"Sunday Morning," Lecrae feat. Kirk Franklin

"Holy Water," We the Kingdom

"Famous For (I Believe)," Tauren Wells feat. Jenn Johnson

"There Was Jesus," Zach Williams and Dolly Parton -- WINNER!

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys

Black Is King, Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt -- WINNER!

That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZ Top

Best Rock Album

A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal, The Strokes -- WINNER!

Best Rock Song

"Kyoto," Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler and Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

"Lost in Yesterday," Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

"Not," Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

"Shameika," Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

"Stay High," Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard) -- WINNER!

Best Rock Performance

"Shameika," Fiona Apple -- WINNER!

"Not," Big Thief

"Kyoto," Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps," Haim

"Stay High," Brittany Howard

"Daylight," Grace Potter

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple -- WINNER!

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Best R&B Performance

"Lightning & Thunder," Jhene Aiko feat. John Legend

"Black Parade," Beyonce -- WINNER

"All I Need," Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

"Goat Head," Brittany Howard

"See Me," Emily King

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa -- WINNER!

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Yummy," Justin Bieber

"Say So," Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa

"Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles -- WINNER!

"Cardigan," Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance

"Un Dia (One Day)," J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

"Intentions," Justin Bieber feat. Quavo

"Dynamite," BTS

"Rain on Me," Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- WINNER!

"Exile," Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"Beautiful Ghosts," Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Carried Me With You," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"Into the Unknown," Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel and Aurora)

"No Time to Die," Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas Baird O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) -- WINNER!

"Stand Up," Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)

Best Album Notes

At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926 (Various Artists)

The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974 (Various Artists)

Dead Man's Pop (The Replacements) -- WINNER!

The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business (Various Artists)

Out of a Clear Blue Sky (Nat Brusiloff)

Best Historical Album

Celebrated, 1985-1896, Unique Quartet

Hittin' the Ramp: The Early Years (1936-1943), Nat King Cole

It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Mister Rogers -- WINNER!

1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Prince

Souvenir, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Bela Fleck

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Black Hole Rainbow, Devon Gilfillian

Expectations, Katie Pruitt

Hyperspace, Beck -- WINNER!

Jaime, Brittany Howard

25 Tripes, Sierra Hull

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt -- WINNER!