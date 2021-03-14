Vince Gill took home the 2021 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance. The country icon was among the winners announced on Sunday afternoon (March 14) in advance of the televised Grammy Awards broadcast on Sunday night. He won for his performance of "When My Amy Prays."

Gill beat out Eric Church, who was nominated for "Stick That In Your Country Song,"

Brandy Clark's "Who You Thought I Was," Mickey Guyton's "Black Like Me" and Miranda Lambert's performance of "Bluebird."

The country legend was not on hand to accept his award and did not appear via Zoom to give a speech.

The winners in a number of early categories were announced during the Grammys pre-ceremony on Sunday, including Dolly Parton winning a Christian category and a film about Linda Ronstadt winning Best Music Film. Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song were also announced.

Miranda Lambert led the country nominees going into the show, scoring nods in three country Grammy categories. Old Dominion, Ingrid Andress, Little Big Town and Brandy Clark were all nominated twice, while Mickey Guyton was a first-time Grammy nominee in 2021.

Ingrid Andress was the only country artist nominated in the all-genre categories this year, scoring a nod for Best New Artist. Taylor Swift was also nominated in multiple pop and all-genre categories, for songs from her surprise Folklore album.

Trevor Noah will host the 2021 Grammy Awards which will air live from the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday night beginning at 8PM ET. The televised portion of the event will air live on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

