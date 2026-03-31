The best country songs about Heaven fall into one of three categories.

There are songs that imagine a personal vision of Heaven, songs that let someone going to Heaven know they'll be OK, and then there are songs from the perspective of someone living in Heaven.

You'll find all three perspectives on this list.

This list of 17 country songs about Heaven includes hits from 17 different artists.

1990s country hits, early 2000s and contemporary country ballads are included.

This list is not ranked. Instead, it's organized by type of song.

READ MORE: 100 Faith-Filled Country Songs to Fill Your Soul

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The Best Country Songs About Heaven

If you were expecting to find Vince Gill's "Go Rest High on That Mountain" on this list, you won't be disappointed.

This is an example of a song that serves as message to someone passing between realms. While several artists describe Heaven as a place to escape your troubles, this mid-'90s hit finds the singer saying as much from Earth.

Justin Moore, Craig Campbell and Luke Combs all describe Heaven as glorified rural America.

There are sure to be fishing holes, hunting blinds, dirt roads and grandparents. Basically, Heaven looks like the country for those folks.

The most original song on our list might be the 2024/25 hit from Jackson Dean. "Heavens to Betsy" finds the young singer playing an anguished father calling down to his daughter from Heaven.

He's shocked to be there but wants her to know he'll keep watch over her from the clouds.

Scroll through all 17 songs and click the song title to listen.