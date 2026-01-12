After focusing much of his efforts on touring with the Eagles — including the band's current residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas — Vince Gill is making time for his solo music in his tour calendar, too.

The singer announced the first block of dates on his 50 Years From Home Tour on Monday (Jan. 12.)

That list includes 13 stops in cities across the country, plus a six-night stand at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

This year is a milestone year for Gill. It marks 50 years since he left Oklahoma and began pursuing a career in the music industry. The new tour will celebrate that big anniversary, and it also shares a name with a musical project he's planning to mark the occasion.

Is Vince Gill Putting Out a New Album in 2026?

50 Years From Home is also the title of a series of EP projects Gill is planning to release in 2026.

He actually began that rollout in late 2025 with three new projects, each consisting of six songs. More EPs are expected to come out this year.

When Do Tickets to Vince Gill's 2026 Tour Go On Sale?

Tickets to the announced dates on Gill's 50 Years From Home Tour are on sale now. Head to his website for details.

Vince Gill's 2026 50 Years From Home Tour Dates

June 18 — Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Phillips Center

June 19 — Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

June 20 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center

June 22 — Montgomery, Ala. @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

June 23 — Athens, Ga. @ The Classic Center

June 25 — Fort Myers, Fla. @ Barbara B. Mann PAH @ FSW

June 26 — Sarasota, Fla. @ Van Wezel PAH

June 27 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 9 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Oncenter

July 10 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Theatre

July 11 — Schenectady, N.Y. @ Proctors Theatre

July 18 — Battle Creek, Mich. @ FireKeepers Casino

July 23 — Charleston, West Va. @ Clay Center

July 30, 31 & August 1, 6, 7, 8 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium