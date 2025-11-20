The story behind Kenny Chesney's tribute and how the country music community feels about its new Entertainer of the Year: those are just two of the 14 things the 2025 CMA Awards couldn't or wouldn't show you on TV.

At least one country couple hard-launched on Wednesday night (Nov. 19), while another soft-launched. Then there was the famous country duo who posed for a picture together for the first time in years.

Lainey Wilson was the big winner at the 2025 CMA Awards, taking home three trophies including Entertainer of the Year.

Nearly 20 artists performed across the three-hour-long telecast.

The show can be re-watched in full on Hulu.

In this video, Billy Dukes breaks down some of the most remarkable performances, including one that recalled early Taylor Swift. Kelsea Ballerini got rained on during her song, and then she appeared in the audience once again with a fresh outfit.

That took some work, as our photographers figured out.

There were plenty of artists palling around — the line to take a photo with Lil' Wayne must have been long — but there were likely a few trying to stay far apart. Ballerini and Morgan Evans are divorced, and while she showed up solo, he brought his new squeeze.

Elsewhere, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line brought their squeezes and reunited in the audience. Wait until you see the picture.

George Strait begins this video. We'd love to explain how the CMAs kept that secret and what it took to sneak him into the show, but that story has not yet been told. There's plenty more to enjoy, however.

