There were nearly 20 superstar performances at the 2025 CMA Awards and don't worry, we won't make you pick a favorite.

The Country Music Association YouTube channel has uploaded almost every one in full, allowing fans to replay the best CMA performances in full as much as you want. We've made it easy by putting them all in one place.

It's likely these videos won't remain on YouTube forever, but for now go ahead. Stream Chris Stapleton again and again. Relive Lainey Wilson's medley on repeat or return to Stephen Wilson Jr., an artist who made his CMA debut in 2025.

2025 CMA Awards Performances (Alphabetical):

Chris Stapleton, "Bad As I Used To Be"

Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"

Kelsea Ballerini, "I Sit In Parks"

Kenny Chesney, "American Kids"

Kenny Chesney, "When the Sun Goes Down"

Lainey Wilson, Opening Medley

Lainey Wilson, "Ring Finger"

Luke Combs, "Back In the Saddle"

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, "A Song To Sing"

Old Dominion, "Medley"

The Red Clay Strays, "People Hatin'"

Riley Green, "Worst Way"

Shaboozey & Stephen Wilson Jr., "Took a Walk"

Stephen Wilson Jr., "Stand By Me"

Tucker Wetmore, "Wind Up Missin' You"

Zach Top, "Guitar"

