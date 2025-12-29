People all over the world are preparing to ring in 2026...and country fans are no exception. If you're looking to celebrate the new year by watching some of your favorite country artists sing, you've got several options.

Whether you're looking for a classic, all-genre show or something more genre-specific, there's a New Year's Eve program for you.

Keep scrolling to firm up your New Year's Eve plans.

What Country Stars Are on Dick Clark's New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest?

This classic all-genre New Year's Eve celebration is returning to the heart of New York City in 2025. Leading up to the big countdown and ball drop, a slew of A-Listers will give televised performances.

Among those are Post Malone, Jordan Davis, Filmore, Jessie Murph, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Russell Dickerson and Tucker Wetmore.

Those are just some of the stars who'll perform during the New Year's Eve show. Outside of the country genre, stars such as Mariah Carey, Goo Goo Dolls, Chappell Roan and many more have joined the lineup.

New Year's Rockin' Eve will air Dec. 31 starting at 8pm ET on ABC. You can also stream the show live on Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV and other services.

What Country Stars Are On New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen?

CNN's annual New Year's Eve show doesn't feature a whole lot of country music. But after the ball drops on the east coast, you might want to flip the channel to catch this program's Central Time Zone slot airing from Austin, Texas.

That's because Vince Gill will give a live performance. Also featured on that stage will be another performance by folk group The Head and the Heart, plus interviews with Flavor Flav and Ariana Madix.

Catch the show on CNN, as well as the channel's app.

What Country Stars Are on New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash?

For the true country fan, this Nashville-based New Year's Eve show is the main event. There are 15 performers scheduled to hit the stage in total.

Jason Aldean, Bailey Zimmerman and Lainey Wilson are headlining the five-hour show. It'll also feature sets from Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Gretchen Wilson, Dwight Yoakam, Stephen Wilson, Jr. and Marcus King.

Hardy and comedian Bert Kreischer are co-hosting this year's show.

The show airs on CBS, and includes the traditional Eastern Time Zone countdown along with a Nashville-based music note drop when the new year rings in Central Time.

