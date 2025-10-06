Jason Aldean and Lainey Wilson are two of the first announced performers for Nashville's Big Bash, a televised New Year's Eve Party.

Bailey Zimmerman and CeCe Winans will also take the stage. The Dec. 31 concert special will once again air on CBS.

Last New Year's Eve, more than a dozen performers took the stage to help ring in a new year.

Keith Urban hosted in 2024 alongside TV personality Rachel Smith.

More performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Nashville's Big Bash, New Year's Eve Performers

Here is a full list of all performers expected to appear on the CBS broadcast. This list will get updated as more names are revealed.

Bailey Zimmerman

CeCe Winans + the Fisk Jubilee Singers

Jason Aldean

Lainey Wilson

How To Watch Nashville's New Year's Eve Show

Every year, tens of thousands of people watch Nashville’s Big Bash live, in person at Bicentennial Capitol State Park. The show will also air live on Dec. 31, starting at 8PM ET.

The full schedule (8-10PM ET/PT, then 10:30-1:30PM ET/PT) allows a 30 minute break for local news or more national coverage.

In total, the broadcast offers five hours of live television packed with guest performances.

Last year’s lineup was stacked: In addition to headliners Jelly Roll and Kane Brown, fans enjoyed sets from Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Big & Rich, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Lainey Wilson, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton and Zach Top.

Expect a similarly star-studded lineup for the Dec. 31, 2025, program.

In addition to airing live on CBS, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to stream it live.

The Top 10 Country Songs of 2025, Ranked (So Far) The Top 10 country songs of 2025 represent a big shift in how we discover great music and who's recording it. Just one primary artist on this list of the year's best songs has won a Male or Female Vocalist of the Year award.

Newcomers are making the best songs, and they're being rewarded with huge streaming numbers. Scroll down to see if your favorite song is among the Top 10 Country Songs of 2025.

Airplay charts, sales data and streaming numbers helped make this list of country music's Top 10 songs of 2025, but staff and Taste of Country reader opinion were also influential. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes