Nashville New Year’s Eve Lineup: Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson + More To Headline Big Bash On CBS
Jason Aldean and Lainey Wilson are two of the first announced performers for Nashville's Big Bash, a televised New Year's Eve Party.
Bailey Zimmerman and CeCe Winans will also take the stage. The Dec. 31 concert special will once again air on CBS.
- Last New Year's Eve, more than a dozen performers took the stage to help ring in a new year.
- Keith Urban hosted in 2024 alongside TV personality Rachel Smith.
- More performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks and months.
Nashville's Big Bash, New Year's Eve Performers
Here is a full list of all performers expected to appear on the CBS broadcast. This list will get updated as more names are revealed.
Bailey Zimmerman
CeCe Winans + the Fisk Jubilee Singers
Jason Aldean
Lainey Wilson
How To Watch Nashville's New Year's Eve Show
Every year, tens of thousands of people watch Nashville’s Big Bash live, in person at Bicentennial Capitol State Park. The show will also air live on Dec. 31, starting at 8PM ET.
The full schedule (8-10PM ET/PT, then 10:30-1:30PM ET/PT) allows a 30 minute break for local news or more national coverage.
In total, the broadcast offers five hours of live television packed with guest performances.
Last year’s lineup was stacked: In addition to headliners Jelly Roll and Kane Brown, fans enjoyed sets from Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Big & Rich, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Lainey Wilson, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton and Zach Top.
Expect a similarly star-studded lineup for the Dec. 31, 2025, program.
In addition to airing live on CBS, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to stream it live.
