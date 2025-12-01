Vince Gill had a very special job to do at the Grand Ole Opry's official 100th anniversary show on Friday (Nov. 28.)

The Opry — which has been celebrating its milestone birthday all year, in a series of special concerts, surprises and events — asked fans to vote on the stage's all-time greatest country song earlier in 2025.

Now, it was time to reveal which song topped that poll. And Gill himself did the honors.

The singer admitted to some nerves as he took the stage. "No pressure, singing the most popular song of all time. Thanks a million," he joked to the crowd. "They asked me to do it, 'cause I'll do anything. I ain't scared of nothing."

What is the No. 1 Song in Grand Ole Opry History?

The song that earned the distinction of the Opry's all-time No. 1 song is a classic: George Jones' "He Stopped Loving Her Today."

Written by Bobby Braddock and Curly Putman, "He Stopped Loving Her Today" was the first single from Jones' 1980 I Am What I Am album. The song was Jones' first No. 1 hit in six years, coming off a period of time when his career was floundering due to a spiral of drug and alcohol use that led many to believe the singer's time in country music might be coming to an end.

"He Stopped Loving Her Today" earned Jones a Grammy Award, and Song of the Year titles at the ACM and CMA Awards. The song continued to rake in accolades as the years went on: The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2007, and it was preserved by the Library of Congress in the National Recording Registry in 2008.

Alan Jackson sang "He Stopped Loving Her Today" at Jones' funeral in 2013, and again at that year's CMA Awards, the second time with George Strait.

Jones' gravestone in Nashville also bears the title of the song.

Watch Vince Gill Perform the No. 1 Grand Ole Opry Song

Gill's performance of "He Stopped Loving Her Today" was a rare treat for fans in the crowd.

Until Friday, he'd never sung the song live before.

"This is one of the most iconic records, songs, voices of all time. The great George Jones sang this song many years ago," Gill said as he introduced it. "...So here's my attempt. I've only sung this once live, and that was three hours ago."

Gill's smooth, reverential rendition of "He Stopped Loving Her Today" did Jones justice, and paid tribute to a 100-year legacy of incredible country music on the Opry stage.

As part of its 100th birthday celebration, the Opry released a special compilation album called��Opry 100: Country's Greatest Songs earlier this year. That collection includes a "Full Circle Mix" of George Jones and Alan Jackson singing "He Stopped Loving Her Today."