9 Country Stars Who’ve Been Arrested on DUI Charges

Country music has always had a little bit too close of a relationship with drinking, so it's no surprise that some of the biggest stars in country music have been arrested for DUI.

George Jones faced arrest for drinking and driving not once, but twice, and some of the other country singers you'll find on this list include famously troubled stars like Mindy McCready and Morgan Wallen.

Sam Hunt, Wynonna Judd, Glen Campbell, Randy Travis and more registered blood alcohol content well over the legal limit when they were arrested for drunk driving, and it's no surprise that most of the country stars who've been charged with DUI later pleaded guilty, though none of them faced any really significant jail time.

That's not true of everyone, however; two of the country singers who've been charged with DUI later beat the charges against them.

Many of the singers in the pictures below also appeared to have learned their lesson from their run-ins with the law and have been sober ever since.

Scroll through the gallery below to see which stars have been charged with DUI, and keep scrolling to see which country singers have been accused of shocking crimes and felonies.

