You might guess three explanations for Garth Brooks' appearance at the Kennedy Center Honors before getting to the correct one.

Actually, there might be five or six explanations for his presence at the ceremony that are more logical than the truth.

The 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors were held at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. on Dec. 7, 2025.

Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, KISS, Gloria Gaynor and Michael Crawford received the honor this year.

President Donald Trump hosted the event.

Brooks was not there to fete George Strait, but several other country stars were. Brooks' job was to perform in tribute to an unexpected -- and non-country -- honoree.

Who Performed for George Strait at the Kennedy Center Honors?

Vince Gill had the honor of speaking on behalf of Strait, much like the King of Country Music did for Gill on Nov. 19 at the CMA Awards. Later he'd sing "Troubadour," becoming one of three to perform on the night.

Brooks & Dunn also took the stage, singing "Amarillo By Morning" in front of a crowd of celebrities, politicians and dignitaries. Finally, Miranda Lambert closed the three-song medley with "Run," earning (per USA Today) one of the bigger cheers of the night.

A funny moment came as Strait was receiving his medallion. He took his hat off and — much to the president's surprise — revealed he has a full head of hair.

Garth Brooks' Kennedy Center Honors Performance for KISS

2020 Kennedy Center Honors Recipient Brooks took the stage to honor KISS.

Noting the unexpected tribute, he assured the crowd he wasn't in the wrong segment and ripped through a performance of "Shout It Loud."

Magician Criss Angel and rock band Cheap Trick would also play for Gene Simmons and company. Photos from the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors performances will be released at a later date.

Did Garth Brooks Talk To Donald Trump?

While the president typically attends the Kennedy Center Honors, it's unusual for a sitting president to host. President Trump was active all night, but he also greeted guests pre-show and shared a presentation with Kennedy Center Honors recipients in the Oval Office.

There is no photo evidence that indicates Brooks and Trump spoke during the festivities (they have met before at least once, in Mar-a-Lago in 2003 — but that was long before Trump's presidential career.) Had they shook hands, it would have likely created some excitement on social media.

In 2021, Brooks performed at President Biden's inauguration. The performance was scrutinized by people who felt he was revealing his political allegiance in the moment and since then he's been accused of being a liberal by those whose ideologies lean more conservative.

Brooks has always maintained that the inauguration performance was not inspired by politics but by a commitment to his country, but those words have often fallen on deaf ears. Thus it's unlikely Brooks took this opportunity to make his point or to curry favor with the president.

When Does the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors Air on TV?

Highlights from this year's Kennedy Center Honors will air on CBS on Dec. 23 at 8PM. The show will provide a great opportunity for fans to consider the breadth of Strait's life and career.

They may even share a few of these class pics of Strait as a child, young man and adult.