Vince Gill was on hand to accept the 2025 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at Wednesday night's CMA Awards in downtown Nashville.

Brandi Carlile started the tribute off with a soaring version of "When I Call Your Name," joined by Patty Loveless, who provided an aching country harmony as Gill watched entranced from the audience, visibly moved.

He was even more emotional when George Strait walked out in a surprise appearance, gushing over his longtime friend's singing, songwriting and guitar playing and saying there is "not a more deserving person" of the honor.

Gill once again demonstrated the self-deprecating wit that served him so well when he hosted the CMA Awards for 12 years.

"I'm pretty confident that I'm the only one who's ever won this award that's never smoked any weed," he quipped before turning serious, admitting that all he's tried to do over the years is "make us all look good."

Gill thanked his management, his band and his own family for the honor, as well as the award's namesake, Willie Nelson.

What is the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award?

The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award is reserved for those who have achieved the highest degree of recognition in country music.

It celebrates artists who have built a national and international career through "concert performances, humanitarian efforts, philanthropy, streaming numbers, record sales, and public representation at the highest level," according to the Country Music Association.

The award was first given out in 2012 to its namesake, Willie Nelson

Only nine other artists have received this top honor. In addition to Nelson, they are Kenny Rogers, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Alan Jackson and George Strait.

With his new trophy, Gill becomes the 10th country singer to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

What Has Vince Gill Accomplished in His Career?

An Oklahoma native, Gill's country music breakthrough came in 1990 with the release of "When I Call Your Name." He quickly became one of country music's biggest stars and best-loved voices and songwriters.

He has released 45 charting singles across 20 albums, and has seven No. 1 hits under his belt. He is also renowned for his work as a group musician in bands like Pure Prairie League, the Cherry Bombs, the Time Jumpers and, most recently, the Eagles.

Gill is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry.

The singer also has a strong history with the CMA Awards — he even hosted the show for 12 years between 1992 and 2003! Gill has won 18 trophies at the awards show, plus multiple special awards.

