Vince Gill was a recent guest on the Rolling Stone All Access podcast where he was cornered into answering a pretty prolific question: What is your favorite guitar solo of all-time?

At first, Gill was taken back by the weight of the question. After he took a deep breath, he decided to spill the beans.

Gill said "My favorite guitar solo of all-time might be Albert Lee playing 'Luxury Liner' with Emmylou Harris."

On "Luxury Liner" he used a Fender Telecaster to get the sound they were looking for. Hearing what Lee was doing with his Telecaster made Gill want to get one as well.

After hearing that solo from Lee, Gill said to himself "I want a Telecaster. So I found that old white Telecaster that I play all the time. I found it in 1978 and it's probably my favorite guitar of all-time."

Gill said "Albert was a huge inspiration to the way I play."

That is critical knowledge to have when thinking about this next fact that Gill said.

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"I wound up not replacing him but being in bands that he was in prior. I had to learn his stuff. I remember the first rehearsal with Roseanne, I said to myself 'Oh my God, I have to play the best I've ever played in my whole life, right now.'"

Who is Albert Lee?

Albert Lee is a session guitarist known for his lightning-fast hybrid guitar picking. His career spans the better part of 50 years, and he still continues playing and recording music to this day, in his 80s.

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Lee has played guitar on songs for Harris, Eric Clapton, The Everly Brothers, Joe Cocker and more.

The 10 Best Vince Gill Songs Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill has enjoyed a long, slow, steady climb to the top.

Over the course of his five decades in music, he's become one of country music's most beloved singers and musicians. Whether performing in the realm of bluegrass, mainstream radio country or rock, Gill has quietly become one of the genre's most luminous hitmakers. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak