It's no secret that Garth Brooks is a big fan of acoustic singer-songwriters, since he counts James Taylor and Dan Fogelberg among his biggest influences. But many fans probably don't realize folk-rock troubadour Bob Dylan wrote one of his biggest hits.

The year was 1998, only one year after another of Brooks' musical favorites, Billy Joel, first cut Dylan's "To Make You Feel My Love" for his Greatest Hits Volume III. Two months later, Dylan himself released the song on his Time Out of Mind album.

Brooks then cut the track for the soundtrack of the Sandra Bullock/Harry Connick Jr. film Hope Floats. It was also included as a bonus single from Fresh Horses on Brooks' limited series box set, and on all later pressings of the album.

Interestingly, Trisha Yearwood also cut "To Make You Feel My Love" for the Hope Floats soundtrack. Brooks' version led off the album, and Yearwood's rendition was the final track.

Released as a single to country radio, Brooks' recording reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart on Aug. 1, 1998, and No. 8 in Adult Contemporary. Brooks was nominated for Best Male Country Vocal Performance at the 41st annual Grammy Awards, and Dylan received a nomination for Best Country Song.

Garth Brooks Songs Ranked Worst to First: