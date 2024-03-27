The 20 Songs Garth Brooks Has Played the Most at His Live Shows

Garth Brooks is the most successful country artist of all time, and part of the reason is his spellbinding live concerts. The country megastar has entertained audiences all over the world since he first began touring in earnest in 1989, and there are certain special songs in his career that he has performed hundreds of times for his eager fans.

Brooks makes no secret of the fact that his musical influences are equal parts country and classic rock, and it should come as no surprise that the songs he has played live the most times over the years include a couple of rock covers.

Brooks has been filling the biggest arenas in the world since the '90s, and due to his exceptional radar for choosing songs of all styles and tempos, he's armed with the material to build strong, diverse live setlists that range from powerful and emotional to raw and exciting.

Read on to discover which songs Garth Brooks has played live the most times over the years, according to Setlist.fm:

20 Songs Garth Brooks Has Played Live the Most Times Garth Brooks has been filling the biggest arenas in the U.S. and the world since he launched his country career in 1989. There are 20 songs that have emerged as fan favorites, and Brooks has played some of them hundreds of times over the years. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

