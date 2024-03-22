How Garth Brooks + Trisha Yearwood’s Wedding Day Nearly Got Ruined

Is it even really your wedding day if something doesn't go horribly wrong?

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are spotlighting their wedding cake — which is on the menu at Brooks' new Friends in Low Places bar — in a docuseries about the experience of opening the bar in downtown Nashville.

That means going back through old memories about the central, sentimental role the cake played on the couple's special day. It also means reliving the moment where the cake nearly became a disaster.

Yearwood and Brooks tied the knot in 2005, and originally, they were planning on a simple and very small celebration at their home outside Tulsa, Okla.

"My mom made wedding cakes for a living when we were little kids. She used to always make this pound cake for her wedding cakes that she did," Yearwood explains in the clip, as seen below.

She asked her mother, Gwen, to make the cake for her wedding, but it took quite a bit of persuading to convince Gwen to do so.

After assurance that the guest list would be small, she finally agreed — but then the party expanded, and the cake would need to feed 77 people. Ultimately, Gwen made a five-tier wedding cake.

"Here's what happened that day, we're on the farm in Oklahoma and the bottom layer was massive, like you would imagine. And we put it into the oven, and the oven door won't close," Yearwood recalls. "And the batter's made. So that means you have a window."

Luckily, on the other side of the farm, they had a friend with an extra-large oven.

"The fabulous [thing] was them in an open-top Jeep, the middle of December, going across this farm trying to hold this cake just right," Brooks remembers.

"It was like a throwback to my childhood, carrying the cake in the back of the station wagon," Yearwood adds.

Fortunately, the near-mishap worked out just fine: The cake came out perfectly, and was such a standout from the country pair's wedding ceremony that it now holds a special place on the menu of Brooks' bar.

"As you can see, by bringing Trisha into this, all of the sudden then that's family," Brooks sums up.