Your favorite country stars may not be who you think they are! Some change their names for simplicity's sake, while others opt to keep their families out of the spotlight. A middle name could have a better ring to it compared to a first name, or perhaps a little change makes a name a smidge more country?

Regardless of the reasons, you may be surprised just how many artists don't go by their official name. Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Eric Church and Jason Aldean are just a few — see more below!