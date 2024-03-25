Trisha Yearwood will be honored for her philanthropic efforts when she receives the first-ever June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

The country star will also perform during the awards show and is expected to sing a new track called, "Put It In a Song."

“We are thrilled to honor the incomparable Trisha Yearwood with the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at this year’s show," Executive Producers of the CMT Music Awards says in a statement. "Trisha has a unique ability to rally a community, whether that may be families in need with Habitat for Humanity, or uplifting her fellow artists and entertainers trying to carve a path in the industry."

The June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award is given to an artist, group/duo or industry veteran who demonstrates a commitment to community, as well as their fellow artists. A pioneer in country music, Carter Cash is remembered for her fierce dedication to paying it forward and helping others find their voice. The singer repeatedly used her platform to inspire and uplift others.

In addition to working with Habitat for Humanity, Yearwood established Dottie's Yard, which helps animal rescues. She has also been involved with organizations like the American Cancer Society, the Humane Society, Grammy Foundation MusiCares, the Susan B. Komen Foundation and several others.

Trisha Yearwood Singing New Song at 2024 CMT Music Awards

In addition to receiving the inaugural award, Yearwood will perform a new song. The award show will serve as the world premiere platform for "Put It in a Song." The track is the first release from a forthcoming album — details about the project have yet to be announced, but the album is said to be a collection of songs co-written by the singer.

This will be Yearwood's first onstage appearance at the awards show since 2019. She's the latest name to be added to this year's list of performers.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards are set for Monday, April 7. The show will air live on CBS from Moody Center in Austin, Texas and will be available for streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Fans can vote for their favorite nominees right now at CMT.com.