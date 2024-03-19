The 2024 CMT Music Awards have announced their first round of performers for the April 7 show. The fan-voted event will once again feature a star-studded lineup of musical performances when it returns to Austin, Texas.

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban are this year's highlights so far. Jelly Roll won his first CMT award in 2023, and he is tied for the most nods this year with three. Wilson, who is coming off of her first Grammy win, is also nominated for three awards and is expected to perform her new single, "Country's Cool Again."

Urban will make history as he takes the stage at this year's CMT Awards. His performance will be his 20th on the show, which is the most for any member of the country music family. He'll delight audiences with a live rendition of his latest single, "Straight Line."

Others who are scheduled to perform are Sam Hunt, Bailey Zimmerman and Kelsea Ballerini. Hunt will debut a new song at the show, while Zimmerman will lead the audience in a live version of his track "Where It Ends." Meanwhile, Ballerini will be pulling double duty as both a performer and the show's host.

More performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, as well as a list of presenters for the show.

Who Are the 2024 CMT Music Awards Nominees?

Nominations for this year's CMT Music Awards were announced on March 13. Five artists are tied for the most nods this year — Jelly Roll, Wilson, Cody Johnson, Ballerini and Megan Moroney.

In 2024, 14 artists are nominated for the first time in their careers. Acts including Zach Bryan, Ashley Cooke, Warren Zeiders and more are all up for fan-voted awards.

Voting for the 2024 CMT Music Awards is open now at CMT.com.

Who Is Hosting the 2024 CMT Music Awards?

Ballerini will once again be hosting the CMT Music Awards. This is her fourth year at the helm, but her first to fulfill the role solo. Each of the last three years, she has been joined by Kane Brown. If there is a co-host for the event, it has not been announced at this time.

How Can I Watch the 2024 CMT Music Awards?

The 2024 CMT Music Awards will be held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7. The show will air live on CBS at 8PM ET and will be available for live streaming on Paramount+.