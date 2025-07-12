A devoted Jelly Roll fan just revealed a tattoo that's as personal and powerful as the country singer’s lyrics.

The black-and-grey portrait now inked on Brandon Corey’s forearm captures more than just Jelly Roll’s likeness — it marks a story of survival, growth, and deep gratitude.

Corey shared the tattoo in the Official Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo Fans Group on Facebook, along with a moving message about how music helped him through the darkest chapter of his life.

"I served six years in prison, and throughout that time, music is what kept me sane," he writes. "No matter the circumstances, music would help me stay motivated and push forward."

Corey's ink was done by Matt Kennedy — his "brother from another mother" — at House of Ink Kinston, in North Carolina, which Corey owns.

"This tattoo is the beginning of a sleeve that will be portraits of the musicians who played a part in keeping me from folding in the hardest times," he explains.

"And I’m proud to have started it off with Jelly Roll! I’ve seen him five times in concert and hope to see him 500 more."

"I’ve been in and out of the judicial system since I was about 14 years old," Corey further tells Taste of Country.

"While in prison, I listen to music 24/7, even sleeping with my headphones in a lot of times because that’s where I found peace," he says. His favorite Jelly Roll song is "She" — it hits him hard because he lost his baby sister to a heroin overdose.

"My daily routine in prison was work school and draw. I took advantage of as much schooling as I could, being that I had nowhere to go, and what better chance than to take advantage of it then."

"I was released from prison on April 19, 2013. When I walked out of that gate, I had one thing on my mind: Providing for my kids and building a future for them," Corey says.

Inspired by the words and journey of the “Son of a Sinner” singer, Corey is now thriving.

"Twelve years later, I’ve built a six-figure company from the ground up. I’m living life and loving family time — taking nothing for granted."

He has not yet been able to show Jelly Roll the tattoo in person, but he hopes to meet him someday so he can share his story.

Jelly Roll’s Music Keeps Inspiring

Jelly Roll has long been open about his own battles with addiction and time behind bars, which makes Corey’s tribute feel especially full circle.

The country star has said his goal is to reach the “lost and broken,” and stories like this prove just how deeply that mission resonates.

Whether it’s through songs like “Save Me” or his soul-baring live shows, Jelly Roll continues to be a lifeline for fans rebuilding their lives one lyric at a time.