Lainey Wilson was recently singing her duet with Jelly Roll, "Save Me," but Jelly wasn't able to be there.

So, opening act Drew Baldridge stepped in to sing Jelly's parts, and Wilson had a hilarious idea to make the whole thing more believable.

She decided to draw Jelly Roll-inspired tattoos on Baldridge's face mid-song.

Lainey Wilson Draws Face Tattoos @drewbaldridgemusic, Instagram loading...

Wilson was performing at the Hooftbeat Music Festival in Wisconsin, and when it came time to sing her powerful duet with Jelly Roll, she brought out Baldridge, a fellow country artist on the bill that day, to fill in.

The two were singing the song and sounded amazing doing it, but Wilson wasn't satisfied.

She paused the song and turned to Baldridge and said, "You look a lot like Jelly Roll. We just need to draw you a little teardrop right here."

Wilson then asked her friend if he had a permanent marker, then remembered that she had one, running offstage to grab it.

Stunned at the moment as it is unfolded, Baldridge said, "Are you serious?"

The video (above) cuts to Wilson using a Sharpie to draw a tear drop on Baldridge's face, then asking him rhetorically: "Doesn't he have a cross, too?"

Yep, she drew that too.

"Dang, I'm gonna turn around and be like, 'Jelly Roll, is that you?'" she tells the stand-in.

The fans in the crowd can all be seen holding up their phone screens and swaying back and forth in solidarity with the two country artists as they sing the serious song, but with smiles on their faces due to what just played out moments before.

Wilson sure does show over and over again why she is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year — two years in a row!

