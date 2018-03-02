25 Country Songs About the Great State of Texas

If there's one thing we know about Texas, it's that there is a lot of pride running through that state. You know the joke, right? How do you know someone is from the state of Texas? They'll tell you, of course.

And if you are a Texan, you get it. There's something to be said about living in a state that maintains its right to secede whenever it chooses. That kind of potential independence makes you believe, we can do all of this on our own.

Did you just puff your chest out a bit? So did every other Texan within the state line.

And yes, Texas is big when it comes to ego, but it's also big when it comes to its size. The stage is massive, stretching hundreds of miles in each direction. This creates a bit a diversity when it comes to the Lone Star State's topography.

You'll find desert lands, rolling hills, river walks, sandy beaches and even piney woods all within this great state.

It's no wonder so many country songs are written about Texas. It's a beautiful state and it just so happens to be the home of some fabulous country music. Not only do some country singers call Texas their home, there are also many who were born in the Lone Star State.

We rounded up the best country songs about the great state of Texas. IN order to keep the list concise, we ruled out any songs that highlighted a specific city or town in Texas and opted to keep things a little more generalized.

Some songs on out list are love letters to the state, while others are sentimental love songs or heartbreaking ballads set against the backdrop of Texas' expansive skies.

