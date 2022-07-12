Can talent really run through bloodlines? It sure seems that way — just ask all the country stars who have relatives that are also famous.

Lady A singer Hillary Scott was raised in fame, as her mom is the iconic Linda Davis. It's safe to say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree in that case! Of course, that's not the only instance of a country-singing parent-child relationship. Thomas Rhett is his dad Rhett Akins' pride and joy. Akins has actually written several hit songs with his superstar son, and they even toured together in 2019 for Rhett's Very Hot Summer Tour.

But here's one that may shock you: A member of A Thousand Horses is related to not one, but two men who are also pretty big musicians in another genre! Charles Kelley's brother is also a big-time crooner, and we all know who Billy Ray Cyrus' daughter is — but he's actually got multiple children in the music business. Then there is Tim McGraw, who came from a MLB player, even if he didn't know it for many years.

Scroll through the gallery below to see just how many country stars are related to other celebrities.