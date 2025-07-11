Sam Hunt revealed to us that he is making a big change to his body: He's transforming from a chiseled frame into a more traditional dad bod.

The "Country House" singer was a guest on Taste of Country Nights recently, and we asked him if he's willingly moving in the dad bod direction since welcoming his third child.

Hunt and wife Hannah Lee, just shared the news that a baby boy named Weyman Allen Hunt was born in May. The country star admits that, yeah, he's relaxed some on his gym routine.

"More dad bod these days," he says.

He laughed here, adding: "It makes me feel like you know, and that's why you're asking me."

We assured him that we weren't noticing anything — just that as a father of three, it's going to be harder than ever for him to carve out time to hit the gym.

The "Body Like a Back Road" star agrees that that has been his experience.

"I'm taking this year off," he says, speaking of working out. "Maybe my New Year's resolution will be to get back in it and get back to the gym."

Hunt is in complete dad mode, not just dad bod mode. He tells us that when he is home and off the road, he helps out where he can by doing some diapers and taking his oldest, daughter Lucy, on daddy-daughter walks in the woods to give his wife some peace.

The country singer is currently touring in support in support of his new EP, Locked Up, with shows booked pretty heavily from now until September.

