Sam Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee officially have a family of five. The couple welcomed their third child, a boy, named Weyman Allen Hunt, before summer started.

Hunt tells Taste of Country Nights exclusively that his son was born in May, meaning he hasn't had much sleep in the last few months.

"They're good," the star says when asked how his wife and kids are doing. "A little sleep deprived. Our most recent child got here in May, so he's finally starting to sleep a little better."

"We got spoiled with the first two — they were fairly easy — but Weyman, my third one, Weyman's his name, he likes to beat to his own drum, I guess you could say," Hunt adds.

A post at Cedartown First Methodist Church's Facebook page reveals that Weyman Allen Hunt was born May 21, weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz. They also shared a photo.

He seems to take his middle name from his grandfather, Sam Hunt's dad, Allen Hunt.

Hunt first announced they were expectng a baby ahead of the 2024 CMA Awards, revealing that he and his wife learned about the pregnancy just two months prior.

The "House Party" singer was planning for his fall hunting trips when Hannah started experiencing morning sickness. After discovering that baby No. 3 was coming, the hunting excursions were put on the shelf so he could be home to help with their other children.

Is Sam Hunt Married? Who Are His Kids?

Hunt and Hannah were married on April 15, 2017 and are now parents to three children. Their oldest, Lucy Louise, was born in 2022, and their second child, a boy named Lowry Lee, made his arrival in 2023.

The pair went through a public rough patch while Hannah was pregnant with Lowry. Right around the time they announced the pregnancy, Hannah also shared that she had filed for divorce from Hunt.

Hannah rescinded the filing shortly after, and they reconciled, opting to work on their marriage. Since then, they have kept much of their personal life out of the public eye.