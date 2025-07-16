Celebrities aren't immune to scammers trying to get money from them — just ask Sam Hunt.

The "Country House" singer was recent a guest on Taste of Country Nights, and we chatted about those text message scams that come in on your phone about unpaid tolls that require a person's "immediate attention," which causes some folks to click and follow through.

"I have gotten those. Yep, yep," Hunt says. "That's a pretty good little scam they got running, but it was fishy from the start."

Hunt has also been the target of a package scam. "There's another one with UPS where it's like, 'You gotta pay some extra fee before we can deliver your package,'" he explains.

Hunt Thwarts Popular Text Scams That Have Been Plaguing America

The mysterious singer-songwriter says, "You get on Google and then just type in 'UPS scam, then question mark,' then boom, you got everybody like, 'Yeah, it's a scam.'"

So, no one is safe — not even big-name stars. Celebrities, they're just like us!

What Is the Unpaid Toll Text Message Scam?

The unpaid text message scam, according to the FCC, "will likely include a link and ask you to click the link to pay immediately or verify your information. The link appears to be an official website, but is actually a phishing site designed to fool you."

What Is the UPS Text Message Scam?

According to UPS, "Fraudulent communications claiming to be from UPS may claim to indicate a package is waiting to be delivered. These communications will generally ask you for personal information and/or a payment in advance of receiving a package, or may indicate a need to update your account by obtaining personal information or a copy of your UPS invoice. The links in the text messages may contain malware or direct to a fraudulent website."

