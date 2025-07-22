Sam Hunt has opinions on the best modern entertainers in country music.

During a recent chat with Taste of Country Nights, the "Country House" singer tried to narrow his picks of the best live entertainer down to just one person, but he couldn't get there.

So, he named three.

"Back in the day, I always thought Chris Janson put on a great show, he's such a character," Hunt says.

"Luke Bryan has a natural way about him up there on stage," he continues. "But then you got somebody like a Stapleton who just stands there and captivates you with his voice and his musicianship."

If you go in order of who Hunt listed, his Mount Rushmore of live country music performers would be:

Chris Janson Luke Bryan Chris Stapleton

But Mount Rushmore has a fourth position — would he put his own mug up there?

"I feel like an amateur a lot of times watching these guys, or less of a natural, which is true when watching a lot of these guys," he admits.

Sam Hunt is humble — he would not name himself as one of the best live entertainers in country music.

His fans would disagree, though, as he is always a popular draw when he is in town. Hunt currently has shows booked all the way through September.

Does Sam Hunt Have Any New Music Out?

Currently, the latest offering from the "Take Your Time" singer is his Locked Up EP, which dropped in April of 2024.

Since then, we haven't heard anything new from Hunt, though he has told Taste of Country Nights that he is working on his next project currently. However, there are no further details.

What's the Latest With Sam Hunt + His Family?

Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee, just welcomed their third child, a boy named Weyman James, in May.

The singer-songwriter tells Taste of Country that his wife is thriving as a mom, and that the family of five are learning how to operate as a team, while still giving mom the quiet time she wants and needs as she recovers.

A Timeline of Sam Hunt's Relationship With Hannah Lee Fowler Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler have called it quits after almost five years of marriage.