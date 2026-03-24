If you check Sam Hunt's music catalog, you will notice that although he has had 11 No. 1 songs on the country charts, he has only released two albums in his entire career.

Why Does Sam Hunt Rarely Release New Music?

Hunt was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where I asked him what career advice he would give his younger self.

His answer is a peek into why he is somewhat sluggish with new music.

"I would tell my younger self to organize my work life in a better way so that I can be more productive. I think that has cost me time and I could have more music out," Hunt says.

"I've got songs scattered all over the country," he explains. "Losing phones and notebooks and those two years of songs are gone."

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He adds, "I could have done a better job taking the original beginnings of songs and getting them to the finish line so that I can put them out."

How Has Sam Hunt Changed His Work Habits Over The Years?

The "Country House" singer tells me that he "finally got my cloud worked out so I can save those songs" now, and he won't have that problem moving forward.

Maybe that means in a couple of years we could get a new Sam Hunt album?

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He also told me that when he writes a song, it usually takes about four to five years for that idea to make it onto a recording from writing it, to deciding if he wants to record it, to actually recording it and releasing it.

When Was Sam Hunt's Latest Album Released?

Sam Hunt's last full studio album, Southside, was released on April 3, 2020.

Before that, his only other full studio album was Montevallo, released on Oct. 27, 2014.

Sam Hunt Songs About His Wife Sam Hunt 's wife Hannah Lee Fowler has inspired several songs from his catalog, including a few of his biggest hits. They're not all good memories, however ...