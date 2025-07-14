When it comes to his music, Sam Hunt is pretty much an open book.

But when it comes to his parents, there is one thing that they never speak about: Hunt's songs that reference them and his upbringing.

Hunt was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, and we asked him how his parents feel about getting shoutouts in songs like "Kinfolks" and "Country House."

In "Kinfolks," Hunt sings:

"I wanna take you home, not just take you home tonight / Get Joanie on the phone, she'll leave us on a light / I wanna see the way you look up under all those stars."

Joanie Hunt is Sam's mom.

In "Country House," Hunt sings:

"Raise a little Cain, raise a bunch of kids / Do it like my daddy did, like his daddy did, oh-oh / Dryin' all our clothes in the fresh air."

In talking about how his parents feel about their shoutouts, Hunt says: "Hopefully they're happy to hear it. I've never talked to them about that, but I hope they appreciate it."

This is a stunning revelation from the "Body Like a Back Road" singer, as these aren't deep cuts — both songs were major radio hits.

"Kinfolks" was a No. 1 song in 2020, and "Country House" currently sits at No. 6 on charts.

It's likely Hunt's parent's friends have heard and mentioned it to them, if they haven't heard the songs themselves — how has this never come up in conversation with their son?

Hunt isn't estranged from his parents. He and his wife, Hannah Lee, even named their newborn after the star's dad, Weyman Allen Hunt — Allen being a tribute to Hunt's dad, Allen.

Maybe we've just etched a conversation into the next family gathering?

