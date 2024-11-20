Sam Hunt is one of a few country artists who likes to keep their children out of the public eye as much as possible. He and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, have two little ones — but that will soon become three.

Backstage ahead of the 2024 CMA Awards, Hunt dropped the bomb: They're expecting baby No. 3!

Hunt tells iHeartCountry that he and his wife discovered their happy news about two months ago, but the rest of the details are TBA. He says he was making plans to go on hunting trips, but had to rearrange when Hannah started feeling morning sickness and couldn't manage their two little people all alone.

A due date for Baby Hunt is unknown.

Sam and Hannah welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Lucy Louise, in 2022. They then had their second child in 2023, a baby boy named Lowry Lee, in October.

Their marriage hit a rough patch in 2023 when Fowler filed for divorce and also announced she was pregnant at the same time. Fortunately, they were able to mend their rift, and the divorce was called off.

Hunt has opened up about dad life on many occasions — the singer says his life has changed for the better since becoming a dad.

Don't expect to hear any new baby songs right away — Hunt tells Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul that the process to make a song takes roughly five years from concept to release, for him, anyway.

