Sam Hunt narrowed the timeline of his baby's arrival in a new interview, sharing that he'll become a first-time father in about two months.

He also shares which country artists have given him good advice, and whether he's having a boy or a girl.

The "23" singer tells Lon Helton of Country Countdown USA that his estranged wife Hannah is pregnant with a baby girl, and they want to wait until they meet Baby Hunt to name her. He reveals that his daughter is set to arrive in about eight weeks.

"I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June," Hunt says. "Really this year revolves around that big news in my life."

Russell Dickerson has been particularly helpful with fatherhood tips, but over the last few years, Hunt has really tuned in to what his friends with kids have done right.

Throughout the interview, he refers to "we" when talking about what the baby's name will be, and staying a few extra days in attractive cities along his tour.

"We’re playing in Anchorage, and we have a week around that show, so we’re hoping to do some fishing," he says. "We’ve never been to Alaska, so we’re excited about that one."

It's not certain how Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler will interact once the baby is born. She filed, un-filed and then filed again for divorce in February. It was amid that paperwork that fans and media learned she is with child. Per the initial filings, Hunt is allegedly "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and "guilt of adultery." This drama was not a part of the radio countdown show's interview.

Per his official website, Hunt will play just one show in April and one in late June before he'll begin touring full speed through the summer. "23" is his Top 5 single from a still to-be-announced project. He disclosed to Helton that has record a few songs for it and hopes to be finished before the end of the year.