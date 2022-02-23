It seems that Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler will be moving ahead with their divorce after all.

After filing for divorce and then withdrawing her complaint late last week, Fowler has filed for divorce once again — this time in a different county. According to a report from TMZ, Fowler and her legal team originally filed the paperwork in the wrong county, and so they rescinded the suit and filed again in a Nashville-area county.

The original suit came on Friday (Feb. 18). TMZ reported that Hunt was allegedly "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and "guilty of adultery." Court documents also revealed that Fowler is pregnant with the couple's first child, and due to give birth in May. Her legal documents requested primary custody of the unborn child, as well as alimony and child support.

Hours later, though, she pulled back on the suit, withdrawing her divorce complaint but petitioning that her suit be "voluntarily nonsuited without prejudice," which means that Fowler would be able to sue for divorce again in the future.

Hunt and Fowler's divorce news comes after almost five years of marriage; the couple tied the knot in April 2017. The couple hadn't previously shared their baby news, although in the summer of 2021, Hunt did reveal that they were thinking seriously about expanding their family, and that he hoped to be able to share "some good news sooner than later."

Before they got married, Hunt and Fowler had a tumultuous on again, off again relationship that provided Hunt with inspiration for many of his songs. His 2017 release, "Drinkin' Too Much," addresses Fowler by name, and his debut album, Montevallo, takes its name from her Alabama hometown.