Sam Hunt + Hannah Lee Fowler: A Timeline of Their Tumultuous Love Story

Country fans were shocked to learn that one of the genre's most publicized couples — Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler — are calling it quits. But the news doesn't stop there: Not only are they getting divorced, but Fowler is pregnant with their first child.

TMZ broke the news on Monday (Feb. 21), citing documents that indicate that Fowler was the one to file for divorce. Those documents name "adultery" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the cause for the split, and also revealed that the couple are expecting their first child in May, a piece of news they hadn't yet shared with the general public.

The couple's split comes after nearly five years of marriage; they tied the knot in April 2017 and dated on and off for several years prior. Read on for a timeline of all their relationship milestones, as well as the influence that Fowler had on Hunt's music.

