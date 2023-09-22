Sam Hunt Says Not Knowing the Sex of Baby No. 2 Hasn’t Been Easy on His Wife

Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah, are just weeks away from becoming a family of four. While preparations around the house have begun, the two are still waiting to learn if their baby is a boy or a girl.

It was the "Water Under the Bridge" singer's idea to not find out the sex of their second child until birth. While that decision has been easy on Hunt, he admits that it took a little bit of convincing to get his wife on board.

“We’re waiting to find out the gender of the baby on the day of," Hunt shares with Audacy's Kelli & Guy Morning Show. "I’m not really a planner. I sort of fly by the seat of my pants, so it’s been easy on me. Hannah, it took a minute to talk her into it."

"Now that we’re 6 1/2 months in, 7 months in, she’s on board," he continues. "She’s made it through the hard part of not knowing. It was hard on her for a little while, but now we’re both really excited about finding out on the day of."

Waiting to learn the sex of the baby can complicate a few parts of the preparation process for some parents, like choosing a name. However, Hunt says they have a few options and will likely pick from family names.

“I want to see the baby to know for sure, but we do have some names,” he explains. “We put in a lot of work on our first little girl, Lucy Louise — we call her 'Lu' — so we have a little pool of family names that didn’t work [the first round].

"We have a pool of names, maybe 3, 4, 5, and we’re all set whether we have a boy or girl — we’re ready.”

The "Outskirts" artist also shares that they are less than two months away from baby's due date, and the "nesting phase" has officially begun.

“We’ve got six weeks left before the new baby gets here," Hunt says. "My wife, Hannah, has entered her nesting phase — cleaning out the house and had me hauling stuff out all week since I’ve been home. It’s good, she’s got a lot of energy back these last few weeks.”

The Hunts welcomed their first child, Lucy, in May of 2022. The couple were married on April 15, 2017, but experienced some marital issues last year. At one point Hannah had filed for divorce, but the couple reconciled just before Lucy's arrival.