Sam Hunt + His Wife Are Waiting Until Birth to Learn Baby No. 2’s Sex

Sam Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler are expecting to welcome their second child in October, and they're saving one big surprise for delivery day: The sex of their baby-to-be.

"We're gonna wait to find out boy, girl on the day of, so I'm really excited about that surprise," the singer tells ET Online.

Hunt says he's expecting the new baby to arrive just a few weeks after he wraps his 2023 Summer on the Outskirts Tour in early September.

In the meantime, Hannah and their daughter Lucy are joining him on that trek — and they're having fun on the road together, despite the fact that Hannah needs some special accommodations during her third trimester of pregnancy.

"I know it hasn't been easy for her," the singer acknowledges. "I appreciate her making the effort to come out here and ride these tour buses. She's taken over my bed in the back of a bus."

He's especially grateful to his family for joining him on the road because, at just 15 months old, little Lucy is growing and changing every day.

"I would be missing so much [if she wasn't on tour with me.] You know, we're going three, four or five days at a time sometimes. And she is developing so quickly right now," he adds.

Earlier this month, Hunt shared video footage of Lucy chasing lizards on a front porch — just one of the many day-to-day activities he's enjoying taking part of as a dad.

Hunt has previously spoken about the massive mental shift he undertook in order to become a parent, admitting that he didn't realize "how much growing up" he still had to do until Lucy arrived. As he looks towards becoming a father of two, Hunt knows he'll have to shoulder even more responsibility.

"I think I have more to offer that I'm not able to offer right now. Hannah right now, for the past 12-14 months, she's done a whole lot of work," he reflects. "There hasn't been much for me to do other than cheerleading. She's kinda doing it all. I helped out. I changed a lot of diapers."

"With two, it's gonna be all hands on deck," he continues. "I'll be able to step up and carry my weight."