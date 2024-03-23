Will Sam Hunt Head Up Most Popular Country Videos of the Week?

Sam Hunt channels Johnny Cash in his cinematic new video for "Locked Up." Will he lead the most popular videos in country music this week? We're about to find out.

Hunt enlists his wife, Hannah, to join him in the clip, which casts him as a modern-day outlaw. Does he have your vote this week?

Dierks Bentley also has a great new video out for his cover of Tom Petty's "American Girl," and Lily Rose is looking for votes for a new clip for "True North."

Tim McGraw enters the Top 10 this week at No. 5 with his new video for "One Bad Habit," and the Washboard Union debut at No. 9 with their clip for "Drink 'Em Up."

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.