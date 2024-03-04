Sam Hunt hosted the biggest house party in Nashville on Friday (March 1) at Bridgestone Arena. The five-time Grammy nominee had the crowd in the palm of his hands as he belted out the words to some of his most notable songs.

However, there was one audience member in attendance who specifically caught Hunt’s attention.

On a solo stage away from the main platform, Hunt, with guitar in hand, sang acoustic versions of his hits like “Cop Car” and “Take Your Time." While serenading fans, a fan's footage caught Hunt’s oldest, daughter Lucy, staring up at her dad.

As the “Outskirts” singer headed to the floor stage, he made time to squeeze in a quick hello to his wife, Hannah, and their first baby girl.

In the first video, you can see Hannah holding little Lucy, capturing a photo of the two with Hunt performing in the background.

Later on, Lucy didn’t leave her dad’s side, staring up at Hunt as Hannah pointed to him for Lucy from across the stage.

Lucy is the older of Hunt and wife Hannah’s two children: They also have a son, Lowry, who was born in 2023.

The proud dad has plenty of Lucy content on his social media — in many photos you can find Lucy propped up on her dad’s hip.

Hunt was joined by Brett Young and Lily Rose for his first headlining performance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The singer held nothing back in his live show, complete with a bridge that raised up as he sang “Water Under the Bridge."

Hunt kicked off his Outskirts Tour Feb. 22, in Grand Rapids, Mich. This tour follows his previous stint with Young and Rose, who also joined him on his Summer on the Outskirts Tour.

“I sat back for the last three months and enjoyed every second of the time I got to spend with these wonderful people,” Hunt shared on social media at the end of that run. He loved it so much, he wanted to do it again.

The star is headed for round in Sioux City, Iowa, Milwaukee and Peoria, Ill. next.

