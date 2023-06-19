Some of country music's biggest stars have spent the first half of 2023 anticipating or celebrating the arrival of new additions to their family.

This year has marked the beginning of a new life chapter for many couples: Brothers Osborne's John Osborne and Lucie Silvas welcomed twins after a long journey through intensive infertility treatments. Three years after tying the knot, Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, became first-time parents when their baby girl, Presley Fawn, arrived in February.

In the months ahead, many stars will take on the joys and stressors of becoming a parent of multiple children. Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Russell Dickerson are just a few of the artists who will welcome a new bundle of joy into the world for a second time.

Scroll down to meet all of the country music babies born in 2023 and see who's still expecting:

