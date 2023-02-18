Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are officially parents! The country star couple welcomed a baby girl named Presley Fawn on Saturday morning (Feb. 18).

The singer turned to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to post an adorable black-and-white photo of the newborn baby girl, all swaddled up and looking cozy.

According to Pardi's post, she arrived at 5:05AM Saturday morning, weighing in at 7 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 20.25 inches.

Pardi took the opportunity to make his first official dad joke as a new father, writing, "Our Baby girl is here and ready to Pardi haha DAD joke!"

It's been an eventful couple of days for Pardi and his wife. who was hospitalized with a stomach bug just one day before giving birth, joking, "Maybe all the throwing up will push Presley out."

She updated her Instagram followers on Friday evening (Feb. 17), posting "one last bump pic before the epidural." She posted again on Saturday morning, implying that the baby had arrived and promising more details to come.

Instagram Instagram loading...

Presley is the couple's first child together. They got married in 2020, and when they first announced Summer's pregnancy in September 2022, they revealed that they'd been trying for a baby ever since they tied the knot.

"After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn't feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God's hands and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together … and then surprise, we're pregnant!" Summer explained.

Summer shared many details from her pregnancy with fans over the past several months. On her social media, she documented her workout regimens, diet and favorite maternity items. She also posted a couple of special videos spotlighting banner moments from her pregnancy, such as when she broke the good news to her country star husband, and the special way they told her parents they were expecting. In October, the singer's wife posted a carefully curated montage video announcing the sex of the baby, and in January, they debuted their baby-to-be's name.

Little Presley has spoiled with love and attention since before her birth: Family and friends celebrated her arrival with not one but two themed baby showers, including one ski lodge-themed event thrown for Summer by Kane Brown's wife, Katelyn. The mom-to-be also celebrated her pregnancy with an ethereal, nude maternity shoot.

As he awaited the arrival of his daughter, Pardi himself kept busy by making a Christmas album, as well as getting to work on his next studio project. "It's really fun," he told CMT in January. "I've been in songwriter land and baby land and mixing land."