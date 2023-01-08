Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are just weeks away from the arrival of their first child -- a baby girl -- and ahead of her birth, the couple have shared the name they picked out for their daughter: Presley Fawn Pardi.

Summer shared the news in a social media post, with a snapshot of herself at a party celebrating the new addition to the family. In the photo, Summer poses with her baby bump in front of a balloon arch and baby Presley's name spelled out in gigantic, lit-up letters.

"Presley Fawn Pardi," she wrote in the caption. "We're counting down the days till we get to meet you baby girl!"

On her Instagram Stories, Summer shared more details about the party where the photo was captured. Complete with an adorable "ski lodge" theme, the celebration featured custom cocoa mugs filled with party favors, a toast-your-own-s'mores station, winter-themed cocktails, white balloons and lit-up silver trees. Summer dressed in pink for the occasion, wearing a fur-trimmed, hot pink dress and heels to match.

When she arrives, the Pardis' daughter will share her name with another country star baby: Brett Young and his wife Taylor gave the name to their eldest daughter, who is now three years old. In the comments section of Summer's name announcement post, Taylor chimed in to share her compliments, writing, "You already know we love the name" with a winking emoji.

Baby girl Pardi is due in February 2023. The country star couple shared their good news last September, also revealing that they'd been trying to have a baby since they got married in 2020.

"After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn't feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God's hands and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together … and then surprise, we're pregnant!" Summer said.

Since then, she has shared various social media videos highlighting different parts of her pregnancy, including how she broke the news to her country star husband. She announced the sex of the baby in October, via a cinematic, emotional gender reveal video she posted in October.