When Jon Pardi's daughters aren't on the road watching Daddy perform all across the nation, they're at home getting a private show in the family's massive outdoor shop.

Recently, Pardi's wife Summer documented one of these intimate performances. She shared a sweet video of the family spending some time together in the shop. Both of their daughters, Presley and Sienna, run around in matching heart-print pajamas.

In the background, Pardi strums on the guitar singing Merle Haggard's "Silver Wings," Sienna gets herself a front row seat, standing right in front of the country singer. Meanwhile, Presley can't help but rock back and forth to the music.

And since everyone needs a good dance partner, she's enlisted the help of her cat.

It's truly an adorable sight watching the two-year-old sway to the music with the cat pressed against her chest. Surprisingly, the cat is completely content and doesn't struggle to get free.

"We love when daddy gets the guitar out at home," Summer writes in the caption.

Who Are Jon Pardi's Kids?

Pardi is a proud girl dad to two little blonde cuties. Presley Fawn was born in February 2023, while Sienna Grace made her debut in July 2024.

Who Is Jon Pardi's Wife?

It was May 2017 when Pardi and his wife were set up on a blind date. At the time, Summer was a hairstylist, and it was one of her clients, Ellen Moxley, who set it all up. Moxley is a friend of Pardi's mother.

Moxley flew Summer to one of Pardi's shows and the two just clicked.

Pardi proposed to Summer in 2019 on stage while he was performing in Nashville. They set a May 2020 wedding date that ended up being postponed to November due to the pandemic. They tied the knot at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Nov. 21, 2020.