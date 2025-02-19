13 Country Stars Who Are Better Because They Got Sober

Country music is the genre of music with the strongest, most obvious ties to alcohol, and it's no surprise that some of the biggest country stars have battled alcohol problems.

We've rounded up 13 of the biggest country stars who admit they've struggled with alcohol and drugs, but have come out far better for it after getting sober.

While everyone's journey to sobriety is different, one of the most familiar touchstones for recovery is when someone believes they're being impacted to the point where they could lose their family.

That was the case for several of the country singers who've gotten sober, while others cited career and health concerns as reasons they finally chose to put down the bottle for good.

As always when someone gets sober, the stars on this list have seen major benefits from the choice to live without alcohol, including major career dividends, better relationships with family and co-workers and a better sense of overall well-being.

Scroll through the pictures below to see which stars are living their best lives after getting sober.

