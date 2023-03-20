Top 50 Tim McGraw Songs: His Greatest Hits and Deep Cuts, Ranked

Whether it’s party music or songs that stop you in your tracks, Tim McGraw’s catalog boasts songs for every mood and emotion.

Though the Louisiana native launched in 1990 with his self-titled debut record, it wasn’t until the release of his sophomore project four years later that McGraw got the adoration of both country professionals and fans alike. Not a Moment Too Soon spawned the hit singles “Indian Outlaw,” “Down on the Farm,” “Don’t Take the Girl,” “Refried Dreams” and the title track. That was when McGraw hopped on a rocket, ready to launch into country stardom.

McGraw capped off the ‘90s with three more albums after: All I Want (1995), Everywhere (1997), A Place in the Sun (1999). Some notable hits from those five years include “I Like It, I Love It,” “Where the Green Grass Grows,” “Just to See You Smile,” “Something Like That,” “My Next 30 Years,” “Please Remember Me,” and McGraw and wife Faith Hill’s first recorded duet, “It’s Your Love.”

The country singer’s stardom continued in the 2000s with five studio albums, including 2002’s Tim McGraw and the Dancehall Doctors, which featured a cover of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” 2004’s Live Like You Were Dying, which saw its powerful title track top the charts, and 2009’s Southern Voice. In 2012, McGraw released Emotional Traffic, his 11th studio album and final release with longtime label home, Curb Records.

Then, a new era for McGraw's career: In 2013 he signed a new record deal with Big Machine Records, and they launched their first album together, Two Lanes of Freedom, which included the behemoth ACM, AMA, and CMA award-winning song “Highway Don’t Care” with Taylor Swift and Keith Urban. Since then, he’s released three albums: 2014's Sundown Heaven Town, 2015's Damn Country Music, and his most recent output, 2020’s Here on Earth. In 2017, the hitmaker and Hill reunited in the studio for their first-ever duet album, The Rest of Our Life, issued by Arista Nashville.

With a string of enduring chart-toppers, singalong hits, generation-transcending songs and deep album cuts, Taste of Country revisited McGraw’s multi-decade career to rank 50 of his best tracks. Where does your favorite McGraw song land on our list? Find out below in our list of the best Tim McGraw songs.