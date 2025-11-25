Jon Pardi stopped by Taste of Country Nights and told me the adorable story about how his daughter, Presley, woke he and his wife up at 4:44AM by singing a Christmas classic.

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, have two daughters together: Presley Fawn Pardi, born in February 2023, and Sienna Grace Pardi, born in July 2024.

It's Presley who is first to talk and her personality really shines through, according to Pardi.

It was around 9:30AM when Pardi stopped by to see us, and when I asked how he was doing, he said, "I'm tired. I'm not gonna lie, I'm tired."

When I asked him to elaborate, he said, "My baby girl Presley is a singer, and she decided to sing 'Frosty the Snowman' at 4:44AM on the dot. We woke up through the monitors to 'Frosty the Snowman' by my 2-year-old, Presley."

When I asked if she was on key, tone and pitch, Pardi said, "Yeah, she was rocking."

The "Dirt on My Boots" singer had his own theory as to why his daughter woke up in the middle of the night singing so loudly.

"We went to a birthday party [the night before] and she ate cake, and I think that's what got her going."

Pardi said he and his wife fell back asleep afterward, but the sleep disruption still affected them.

"We did get to fall back asleep, but then we had to wake up at 7 — I dunno."

Pardi wears the new dad hat well, though. He is fully engulfed in dad life and even brings his wife and kids on the road with him sometimes on his new, fancy tour bus.

When Did Jon Pardi and His Wife Meet?

Jon Pardi and his wife met back in 2017 when his own mom helped set him up with her.

When Did Jon Pardi and Summer Get Married?

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer Duncan, tied the knot Nov. 21, 2020.

