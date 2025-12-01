I asked Jon Pardi which one of his songs his wife, Summer, likes the least, and his answer did not disappoint.

Pardi stopped by Taste of Country Nights, and while we love to celebrate the wins, we also like to shine a light on the little follies that come with the ride.

“There was this one song called ‘Tied One On’ — it’s rowdy, honky-tonkin’ — she really did not like that one,” Pardi said.

When I asked what exactly she hated about it, he explained, “I think it’s because during the second verse, it was actually, ‘Do you got a girlfriend?’ and I say, ‘No!’”

Pardi explained that he only did that for the single guys out there listening to the song — “They’re out there having a good time, and you gotta sing for the people.” We don’t blame Summer one bit, though. The song in question, “Tied One On,” was released in 2019. Pardi and Summer met back in 2017, so their relationship was already a couple of years deep by the time the song came out.

At the end of the day, it’s all tongue-in-cheek. Pardi’s wife knows exactly how the industry works, and she understands that he’s just playing the part for his audience to make the song more relatable.

There is one caveat, though: Pardi is probably not performing “Tied One On” live if his wife is in the crowd — and if he does play it, he’ll likely change that one word so he doesn’t end up back in the doghouse like he was on the day the song was released.

How Many Kids Does Jon Pardi Have?

Jon Pardi has two daughters: Presley Fawn, who is 2, and Sienna Grace, who is 1.

What is Jon Pardi's Biggest Song?

Jon Pardi’s biggest song to date is “Dirt on My Boots,” which has been certified five-times Platinum.

