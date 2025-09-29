This Christmas, country music is coming down the chimney!

The genre is no stranger to putting out holiday projects, including covers of timeless classics and even some catchy new Christmas favorites. With those projects often come holiday tours that bring those sing-a-along tunes to life on stage.

New Country Music Christmas Albums in 2025

A handful of our favorite country artists will be releasing new Christmas albums in 2025.

Up first, Lady A will be pulling double duty this year with a festive album and tour. The album will be a continuation of their On This Winter's Night project, which was released in 2012. Volume 2 is already out.

"Being a part of your holiday traditions over the years has been a true blessing for us and we're so excited to continue to build new traditions with you through this album," they write on social media.

Trisha Yearwood is also giving us both an album and a tour. Her new holiday offering Christmastime is set to arrive on Nov. 7 with a tour to follow in December.

"Christmas has always been one of my favorite times of year, so I am thrilled to announce my new album, 'Christmastime', will release on November 7th," she writes in an Instagram post. "I will also be going on tour alongside local symphonies all across the country."

"It will be our own 12 Days of Christmas celebration."

Leann Rimes is getting into the holiday spirit with her own Christmas album filled with her best songs from over the years. Leann Rimes Greatest Hits Christmas will be available on Nov. 7.

Country Artists Doing Holiday Tours in 2025

There are a few artists who will be bringing the holiday spirit on the road this year, both with new albums and old classics. Keep scrolling to see which country artists will be taking their jingle bells out for a spin.