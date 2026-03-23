Country music is known for three chords and the truth — it's all about the storytelling. But did you know that there are six big country songs that are about love but have the word "die" in the title?

Weird, right?

Let's dig in: Starting with the most popular and obvious choice.

1. Thomas Rhett, "Die a Happy Man"

On paper, the song title makes the song seem like it will be about dying, but being happy as you take your last breath.

But the actual meaning is that the man in the song admits he doesn't need anything else in life to be happy, now that he has found his dream woman. If he did indeed die, he would die happy, since he got everything he ever wanted.

2. Chris Young, "'Till the Last One Dies"

This song mentions the word die in the title, but it is a hefty love song with a clever premise.

The man in the song got his girl a dozen roses — 11 real and one fake one —and notes that he will love his girl until that last rose dies — aka never.

Read More: The 28 Saddest Love Songs in Country Music History, Ranked

If you're following along at home, that means that he will never stop loving her because that fake rose can't die.

3. Willie Nelson, "I'll Love You Until the Day I Die"

This song is pretty straightforward in it's meaning. The guy will love the woman until he physically cannot do so anymore due to his death. Doesn't get much more romantic (or depressing) than that, folks.

4. Travis Tritt, "Nothing Short of Dying"

The song is about an intense, addictive love. It suggests the singer would only stop loving his partner if he were to die, emphasizing a total devotion.

5. Chris Stapleton, "The Day I Die"

This is a cerebral song about how true love makes life meaningful and, although death is inevitable, the love shared makes the journey worthwhile.

6. Brad Paisley feat. Bill Anderson, "Dying to See Her"

This ballad is a sad song about a man looking forward to his death, so he can be reunited with his late wife. The song is literally about loving someone so much that you want to just die so you can quickly join them once again in heaven.

The 21 Saddest Country Songs By Female Singers So many of country's most legendary sad songs have come from female artists. In this list, Taste of Country counts down the saddest songs with a female lead -- of all time. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak