New Year’s Eve is a night to party, meaning New Year’s Day is often a time for regrets ... and headaches. Hangovers will be common on Jan. 1, but thankfully, some of country music’s biggest stars have some proven cures!

While Dierks Bentley says there is no cure, Eric Church argues otherwise. The country superstar relies on 5-Hour Energy drinks ... you know, because of all the vitamins.

"You can start pounding those, and it’s either gonna work, or it’s gonna keep you up and prolong your misery,” he says.

Church's backup plan is two Advil and a beer in the morning, something Jon Pardi would support. He likes a Bloody Mary, or maybe two. Others, like Kip Moore, preach moderation and lots of water. Kacey Musgraves is more specific.

“Coconut water is a major help with hangovers, and also, a lot of times we go and eat Vietnamese pho,” she says. "That, sleep, Tylenol, coconut water and just water, in general. And when you’re drinking, have your alcohol, drink a little bit of water, drink some more alcohol, drink some water."

The Grammy-winning singer sounds like an old pro.

