Ella Langley was recently out on the road opening some shows for Eric Church and she did something that the opener rarely does for the headliner -- she bought Church a gift as a thank you for taking her along for the ride.

Langley was a guest on Country Countdown USA where she was asked about touring with Church and she brought the heat.

Read More: 11 Surprising Ella Langley Facts, Including Her Hidden Talent!

What Did Ella Langley Buy Eric Church?

Langley said "I randomly got him a pocket watch at an antique store. I gave it to him. It was like a pocket watch from the '20s, with a gold chain connected to a pocket knife. There was engraving on the back, and it was an ‘E.’ So that was cool."

Talk about being in the right place at the right time. Langley happened to stumble upon an "E" engraved pocket watch connected to a knife and it was from the 1920s - this thing sounds like it screams "Chief." The gift also goes perfectly with the kinds of imagery Church used for his Evangeline vs. the Machine album, especially the clock-centric music video for the single "Hands of Time."

Read More: Eric Church Reveals 2026 Free the Machine Tour With Ella Langley + More

Not necessarily in exchange for the watch, Church did have some free advice to pass along to Langley that she could use down the road if she ever started questioning herself.

What Advice Did Eric Church Give Ella Langley?

Langley reveals what Church told her. "He said 'When this thing gets weird, make it about the music,'" she recalls. "He said, ‘I’ll never make another Chief. That was it. You get one Chief, and that’s what it is.’ Then he’s on to the next thing."

Get our free mobile app

I know Jay-Z isn't country, but he has a lyric that fits Church's statement perfectly: If you want my old s-t buy my old albums.

Let's dive into some Langley songs that should be on your playlist.

The 10 Best Ella Langley Songs As a breakout artist, having one massive hit is sort of a mixed blessing. So it is with Ella Langley and "You Look Like You Love Me," a Riley Green duet that was a monster country radio hit in 2024.

It's a great song, but fans are doing themselves a disservice if they don't dig further. In fact, the very top song on this list is another -- way underrated -- track. Keep reading to see which one it is! Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak